CBK produces chargesheet against trio in fake job racket case

The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint, wherein it was alleged that the accused Manzoor Ahmad Khan and his accomplices have induced the complainants to pay an amount of Rs 2.60 Lacs and 3.0 Lacs respectively for providing them Govt. Jobs in University of Kashmir and in the office of Divisional Forest Officer Bandipora respectively. Subsequently, a preliminary verification was conducted which culminated in the registration of the case, the CBK said.