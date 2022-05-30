CBSE candidates' request to apply for BA LLB entrance exam at KU under consideration: Spokesperson

Srinagar, May 30: The University of Kashmir on Monday said that the request made by CBSE candidates who intend to apply for BA LLB entrance Examination at KU is under consideration of the University authorities.
The students intending to appear in the said exam have said that they are unable to submit their applications due to pending CBSE result of their qualifying examination. A KU spokesperson said it is one of the basic and mandatory requirements/eligibility criteria for appearing in the Entrance Examination that the candidate must have passed the Qualifying Course/Examination, and any deviation in this leads to litigations etc.
"However, all such candidates are informed that the University is exploring the best possible way to facilitate submission of their application forms, including by way of holding this particular BA LLB entrance Examination towards the end of the other scheduled entrance papers, by which time the students have said that their CBSE result may also be declared, " the spokesperson said.
The University authorities clarified that it won't be possible to defer the said BA LLB Entrance Examination beyond a certain point in the interest of securing the academic prospect of other aspirants for the said entrance and in order to start the classes well in time.