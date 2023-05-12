CBSE declares class 10th, 12th results | Kashmir schools produce 100% result

Srinagar, May 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result of class 10th and 12th examinations. The overall pass percentage in class 10 result stands at 93.12 percent while the pass percentage of students in class 12 is 87.33 per cent.
The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations were held in February and March this year.
In Kashmir, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar and other CBSE affiliated schools have produced 100 percent result of students in both the classes.
The students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar have shown an exceptional performance in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations. The students have exhibited outstanding academic prowess and achieved remarkable scores.
As per the figures, around 304 students of DPS Srinagar appeared in the CBSE Class 12th exams while 309 students appeared in Class 10th exams this year.
The figures reveal that 82 percent of students have secured above 70 percent marks, out of which 15 percent have secured above 90 percent in Class 12th CBSE exams while as in class 10th exams, 88 percent students secured above 70 percent marks, out of which 36 percent have secured above 90 percent.
Madiha Tariq of class 12th has topped the DPS school with an outstanding score of 98.2 percent while Fatimah Ayaz secured the second position by scoring 96.4 percent marks and Ashif Alyas has bagged the 3rd position by scoring 95.8 percent mark.
In class 10th, Amber Simnani has topped the school by scoring 98.4 percent marks while Fawaz Banday secured the second position by scoring 98 percent marks and third position is jointly shared by Ayesha Khan and Saliha Abdullah who have scored 97.8 percent marks.
"Madiha Tariq has been awarded a 100 percent scholarship by Ashoka University to pursue her undergraduate course," a school functionary told Greater Kashmir.
Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar congratulated all the students, teachers and the other supporting staff for making the school proud again by achieving 100 percent results in class 10th and 12th examination.
The students of Doon International School (DIS) HMT Srinagar have also excelled in the class 10th and 12th exams of CBSE.
Around 38 students had appeared in class 12 examination and Huriyah Fazili has topped the school with 92.2 percent followed by Ubaid Shahrukh yousuf who scored 91 percent marks and Adfer Mushtaq scored 90.2 percent marks to secure third position in the school.
Similarly, the class 10th students have produced 100 percent results in the exams. Artur Ahmad Khan has bagged the first position in the school by scoring 97.4 percent marks followed by Yusra Parvez at 2nd position by scoring 94 percent marks and Mushfiq Arshid Zehgeer has bagged 3rd position by scoring 92.2 percent marks.
"Doon School aims to improve students’ academic performance every year after another. The efforts and dedication of the teachers and students is what has made that going. Doon School Community congratulates the successful students," said Chairperson DIS Srinagar Showkat Hussain Khan. The DIS management has also congratulated the students and teachers for providing continuous support to the students.
DPS Baramulla has also produced 100 percent results in CBSE's class 10th and 12th examinations.
As per the figures 51 students from DPS Baramulla appeared in class 10th exams and all of them have been declared qualified.
Danish Koul bagged first position by scoring 97 percent marks followed by M Daniyal Thoker who got 2nd position by scoring 94 percent marks. Mohammad Syan and Manan Aad have shared the 3rd position by scoring 93 percent marks.
Around 19 students appeared in class 12th CBSE exams and all of them have been declared qualified. Akshara Raj and Drishit have shared the first position in science stream by scoring 89 percent marks. The 2nd position has been shared by three students- Amaan Parwaz, Amina Akhtar and Hamidullah Hamdan who have scored 87 percent marks each. The 3rd position has been bagged by Ayaan Sahil who scored 86 percent marks.
In Humanities stream, Fatima Ali has scored 85 percent marks and bagged first position while the second and third position has been bagged by Rehaan Murtaza and Abdul Momin Peerzada who scored 82 and 81 percent marks respectively.