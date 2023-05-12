CBSE declares class 10th, 12th results | Kashmir schools produce 100% result

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations were held in February and March this year.

In Kashmir, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar and other CBSE affiliated schools have produced 100 percent result of students in both the classes.

The students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar have shown an exceptional performance in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations. The students have exhibited outstanding academic prowess and achieved remarkable scores.