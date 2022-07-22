CBSE records jump in pass percentage, above 90 pc scorers against pre-pandemic year

New Delhi, July 22: The pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9 percentage points against the pre-pandemic academic session of 2018-19 while a significant jump has been seen in the number of candidates scoring above 95 and 90 pc marks.

This year, the class 12 pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent with 33,432 candidates having scored above 90 per cent and 1,34,797 above 95 pc.