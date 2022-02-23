CCAK condoles demise

Srinagar, Feb 23: Coaching Centers Association Kashmir (CCAK) Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of the mother of noted Physics teacher of Kashmir, Mir Mukhtar Kanth.
A statement of CCAK issued here said praying for the departed soul, the CCAK president said that the association and all the coaching centres fraternity stand with Kanth and his bereaved family.
“We pray to Allah for highest rewards in heaven for the departed soul and patience and enough recompense to the bereaved family,” he said.
The statement said that a virtual prayer meeting was also held to pray for the deceased. It said that the meeting was attended by all office-bearers of the association and other members of the fraternity.