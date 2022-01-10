CCAK criticises govt decision to close tuition centres

While schools remain shut owing to winter vacation, the J&K administration, in view of COVID spike and threat of new variant Omicron, has directed that coaching centres too shift to online mode of education to prevent disease spread through student crowding.

"Whenever there is even a slight increase in COVID cases, the education sector becomes the first casualty. We fail to understand why the government seems to be keen to close down education sectors in the wake of even a slight increase in covid cases," said a spokesperson of CCAK in a presser in Srinagar.

"After closing down schools and education institutes for years, the government has now closed down the only functional classes which were working hard to compensate for the loss of academics to these students,” he added.

The association said that students were "paying heavy price for the current situation as their studies have been heavily affected".