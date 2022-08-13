Ceasefire agreements fruitful for LoC residents: Northern Army Commander

Kupwara, Aug 13: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Saturday said that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan had always proved better for the people living along the Line of Control (LoC).
“We always try to maintain the ceasefire agreement. With a ceasefire, people can perform their day-to-day activities, avail of medical facilities, and, most importantly, children can go to school. At times, we have to respond to ceasefire violations and unlawful activities by the neighbouring country. In the given circumstances, the neighbouring country has learned that violating the ceasefire agreement can't fetch anything good and it brings misery to the people,” he told reporters after the hoisting of 72-feet tricolour by the people along the LoC in Keran.
Lt Gen Dwivedi said infiltration had always been a challenge for the security forces but they had been able to curb it with the help of the locals.
He said that the security forces always worked for sustainable peace in the border areas of Kupwara. “We are trying to boost tourism in border areas so that it can be a source of livelihood for the people living in these areas,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.