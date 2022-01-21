CEGA appeals LG, CS to ensure career progression of engineers

Srinagar, Jan 21: The J&K CEGA Friday appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to ensure the Assured Career Progression (ACP) of the engineers.
A statement of CEGA issued here said that during a meeting, it discussed the process of regularisation and confirmation of engineers at different levels.
The statement said that it was unfortunate that the engineers had to suffer a lot while working at senior positions but for years continued to be underpaid because of the official apathy during the past which also brought disrepute to the fraternity.
While discussing the previous and current scenario of addressing the genuine issues, the body unanimously agreed that there had been remarkable and highly appreciable achievements particularly in the Public Works Department in regularisations, confirmation, and promotions.
The body thanked Principal Secretary R&B and his team for meticulously addressing the long-pending issues of the engineers including the issue of inclusion of degrees through distance education mode.