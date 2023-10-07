CEGA extends gratitude to administration for regularising engineers

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Civil Engineering Graduates Association (CEGA) convened an extraordinary meeting and subsequent press conference at their headquarters in Engineering Complex Rajbagh. All members of the executive council participated in this event.
During the gathering, the association unanimously expressed their heartfelt gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Malhotra, and Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra (IAS) for their consecutive historic orders to regularize Assistant Executive Engineers and Executive Engineers.
They commended the effective efforts put up by the department in the regularisation of more than 800 engineers' promotions, which took place yesterday. Additionally, they highlighted the regularisation of placements for over 1400 engineers at different levels over the past year.
Members of the Executive Council shared their elation, noting that engineers are now highly motivated, displaying exceptional enthusiasm and integrity in their work. The association also celebrated the increased progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission, attributing it to engineers working with renewed energy. They emphasised that engineers are executing JJM projects in most districts with double shifts to meet government-set timelines.
The meeting concluded with the Executive Council of JKCEGA passing a resolution to thank the LG administration for resolving long-standing HR issues, putting an end to favoritism in transfer and postings, and placing capable engineers in crucial positions, projects within the Jal Shakti Department. The Engineering Association pledged that engineers, particularly those in the Jalshakti department, would exert maximum effort to meet the timelines of flagship programs.