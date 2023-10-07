CEGA extends gratitude to administration for regularising engineers

During the gathering, the association unanimously expressed their heartfelt gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Malhotra, and Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra (IAS) for their consecutive historic orders to regularize Assistant Executive Engineers and Executive Engineers.

They commended the effective efforts put up by the department in the regularisation of more than 800 engineers' promotions, which took place yesterday. Additionally, they highlighted the regularisation of placements for over 1400 engineers at different levels over the past year.