Celebrating Success | Rs 1 lakh cash award for Samaira Shakeel for 99.10% marks in Class-X

Srinagar, July 15: The Tribal Affairs Department has approved a special award for Samaira Shakeel D/o Shakeel Ahmed R//O Kode Qusba , Hiranagar, District Kathua for her outstanding performance in Class-X examination. Samaira Shakeel, a girl belonging to a tribal family in district Kathua created history by securing 99.10% marks in matriculation examination. The department has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh cash reward, a laptop and scholarship of Rs 30,000 for Samaira Shakeel. Her educational expenses will also be supported by the department.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that in view of historic achievement of the girl student from tribal community, the department has approved cash reward and scholarship for her, which will encourage other students as well. He also informed that top 20 students are being rewarded with Rs 50,000 laptop and scholarship upto Rs 25,000 each.