Celebration of 24th Raising Day

Srinagar: The 24th Raising Day of Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) was celebrated today at Sharifabad Garrison. The event in addition to Officers, Junior Commission Officers and Other Ranks was attended by local civilians employed in Sharifabad Garrison.

Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) was raised on 01st Sep 1999 and since then it has been involved in multifarious activities ranging from conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations, securing lines of communication, ensuring peace and law & order in addition to meaningful interaction with citizens.