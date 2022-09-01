Celebration of 24th Raising Day

Srinagar: The 24th Raising Day of Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) was celebrated today at Sharifabad Garrison. The event in addition to Officers, Junior Commission Officers and Other Ranks was attended by local civilians employed in Sharifabad Garrison.
Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) was raised on 01st Sep 1999 and since then it has been involved in multifarious activities ranging from conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations, securing lines of communication, ensuring peace and law & order in addition to meaningful interaction with citizens.
According to a press note by PRO Defence, the programme started with wreath laying ceremony at Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) War Memorial, where names of 543 gallant soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during operations in the highest traditions of Indian Army are engraved in golden letters.
This was followed by raising day celebrations incl Tea with Troops where General Officer Commanding Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria complimented the formation for an exceptional operational performance while upholding the traditions of valour and sacrifice while also highlighting Op Sadbhavana initiatives.
He also highlighted initiatives like ‘Super 50’ for medical students and Women Empowerment Centres dedicated to improving educational standards and empowering Citizens in the AOR.
The event was followed by refreshments and distribution of gifts to the civilian employed for various duties at Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) and ‘Barakhana’ with the troops.
In the end, General Officer Commanding in his speech exhorted all ranks of Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) to continue working with utmost zeal & enthusiasm.