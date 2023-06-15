Celebration time in Kulgam: twin sisters qualify NEET

His twin daughters--Syed Sabiya and Syed Bismah had qualified the coveted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test( 2023). "As I heard about the selection of my daughters, I too felt on cloud nine", says an elated Hussain. While Sabiya secured 625 marks, Bismah qualified with 527 marks. Sabiyah told Greater Kashmir that "absolute credit for her success goes to her parents and teachers"

"After I wrote my exam , I was sure that I would qualify , but I had not thought that I would score so well", she said. Sabiya said that she passed her class 12th from Government Higher Secondary Manzgam in 2021 and both the sisters went to Srinagar to receive coaching from a private coaching institute. "During COVID-19, We received online classes from our teachers and stayed focussed on our studies", said Sabiyah.