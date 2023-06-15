Celebration time in Kulgam: twin sisters qualify NEET

Kulgam, June 14 : Late on Tuesday evening, Syed Sajad Hussian came home, in the ordinary way, after leading Isha prayers in a local mosque at Watoo, an idyllic village in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. As he entered his house, a feeling of elation was palpable in his family.
His twin daughters--Syed Sabiya and Syed Bismah had qualified the coveted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test( 2023). "As I heard about the selection of my daughters, I too felt on cloud nine", says an elated Hussain. While Sabiya secured 625 marks, Bismah qualified with 527 marks. Sabiyah told Greater Kashmir that "absolute credit for her success goes to her parents and teachers"
"After I wrote my exam , I was sure that I would qualify , but I had not thought that I would score so well", she said. Sabiya said that she passed her class 12th from Government Higher Secondary Manzgam in 2021 and both the sisters went to Srinagar to receive coaching from a private coaching institute. "During COVID-19, We received online classes from our teachers and stayed focussed on our studies", said Sabiyah.
She said that they would study for 7-8 hours a day. " It is the consistency in your efforts that ultimately leads to success," said Sabiyah. Sabiyah had passed class 12th with 492 marks while Bismah got 454 marks.
Their mother Muneerah, who works as a teacher said that her daughter worked really very hard to achieve their lofty goal."Our all neighbours and relatives are happy for them and the entire is celebrating their feat", she said.