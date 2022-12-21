Celebrations of National Mathematics Day kick in at CUK

Ganderbal, Dec 21: Three-day celebrations marking the National Mathematics Day started at the Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) from Wednesday.
The Department of Mathematics, in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology, has scheduled various events aimed at popularizing Mathematics from 21st to 23rd December.
On the inaugural day two events were held. In the essay competition on the theme "Mathematics is the language of the Universe", the students from undergraduate and postgraduate levels participated.
The event started with the welcome address by Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences. In his speech, Prof. Shah paid homage to S. Ramanujan, the legendary mathematician of India and highlighted the importance of celebrating the National Mathematics Day. The second session started with a brief introduction by Dr. Aftab Hussain Shah. Several students presented their talk on various topics related to Mathematics. The session was chaired by the Assistant Professor, Nitin Ambadas Katake. Faculty members of the Department were present on both the occasions.