Cement mixer blast injures eight labourers in Anantnag; police rule out sabotage

Srinagar, Sep 26: Eight labourers were injured in a blast in the Larkipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.
A police spokesman said that an explosion took place when a cement mix settling vibration machine, an adjacent portable generator, and a tin can of oil being transported by laborers in a load carrier suffered a catastrophic failure.
The incident resulted in eight laborers sustaining burn injuries, he said.
The injured are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, where doctors say they are in a stable condition.
Authorities have confirmed that there is no indication of any terrorist involvement in the incident.
An investigation into the explosion has been initiated to determine the exact cause and circumstances leading to the mishap.