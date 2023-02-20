Census of birds in Kashmir wetlands on Tuesday

A government spokesperson said that an orientation programme was conducted at Camping Ground, Hokersar Srinagar to inculcate the census techniques amongst the participants and to add valuable suggestions received from the participants. Different teams/groups were established on spot for different locations so that comprehensive estimation will be ensured.

"The aim of the bird count is to monitor the population fluctuation trends of migratory birds and to collect overall figures to incorporate the same with the general bird count throughout India, " the spokesperson said.

The census is being conducted not only in eight protected wetlands managed by the department like Hokersar, Shalabugh, Hygam, Mirgund, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori but also in other 25 water bodies of the valley which harbor sizeable number of migratory birds during winter migration.

The Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, Ifshan Deewan, stated that coordinated efforts by the Department of Wildlife Protection to conduct the Annual Water-bird Census (AWC) this year shall go a long way in creating a sound database of various water bird species particularly the migratory waterfowl that visit the wetlands of the Valley during winter months.