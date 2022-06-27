Centaur Hotel employees’ protest continues

Srinagar: Centaur Hotel Employees Union continued its peaceful protest at Press Colony in support of their demands.
According to a press note, Employees Joint Action Committee, Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam along with other top leaders of EJAC partcipated in the protest which is being held for last two weeks.
In the protest the employees were concerned about their livelihood as the possession of the hotel has been taken up by the J&K Government.
They further added that such a decision will be a misadventure and will have serious repercussions.