Central Kashmir: Over Rs 5 lakh stolen from office of SDM Chadoora

"The dereliction of the duties by the Sub Registrar has been viewed seriously by the department regarding which the enquiry has been ordered into the matter and disciplinary action stands initiated against the officials, " the Under Secretary Revenue Department said.

He said the Sub- Registrar "has not complied with the instructions issued whereunder the Sub-Registrars were directed not to deal in cash transactions and accept online transactions only". "The non compliance by the Sub-Registrar has not only resulted in loss to the state exchequer but has also raised questions on his conduct, " the communique said.

The Under Secretary Revenue Department has asked Principal Secretary to the Government General Administration Department to relieve SDM Chadoora Prince Noorul Hamid of the charge of Sub Registrar Chadoora with further recommendation that he should not be assigned the charge of Sub Registrar or posted in the Registration Department in future.