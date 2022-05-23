Central Kashmir: Over Rs 5 lakh stolen from office of SDM Chadoora

Chadoora May 23: In heavy loss to the government exchequer, unknown burglars have stolen over Rs 5 lakh from the office of Sub-divisional Magistrate Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district over a month ago. Authorities have suspended two concerned employees even as action is being sought against SDM Chadoora for "dereliction of duties" in the matter.
As per a communique by Under Secretary in the J&K Revenue Department to the Principal Secretary General Administration Department which has sought relieving orders of SDM Chadoora, Rs 5,12,890 which includes Rs 2,81,390 Registration fee and Rs 2,31,500 Red Cross Fee "was found missing/stolen from his locker from the office of SDM/Sub Registrar, Chadoora".
Sources told Greater Kashmir that the cash was stolen from the office of SDM Chadoora on the intervening night of April 8-9.
"The dereliction of the duties by the Sub Registrar has been viewed seriously by the department regarding which the enquiry has been ordered into the matter and disciplinary action stands initiated against the officials, " the Under Secretary Revenue Department said.
He said the Sub- Registrar "has not complied with the instructions issued whereunder the Sub-Registrars were directed not to deal in cash transactions and accept online transactions only". "The non compliance by the Sub-Registrar has not only resulted in loss to the state exchequer but has also raised questions on his conduct, " the communique said.
The Under Secretary Revenue Department has asked Principal Secretary to the Government General Administration Department to relieve SDM Chadoora Prince Noorul Hamid of the charge of Sub Registrar Chadoora with further recommendation that he should not be assigned the charge of Sub Registrar or posted in the Registration Department in future.
"Besides, the charge of Sub Registrar Chadoora may be assigned to any other suitable officer on independent basis. magistrate".
As per a separate order issued by the Commissioner/Secretary to the government Revenue Department, Mukhtar Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad, Settlement/Dealing Assistants in the Sub-registrar Chadoora have been placed under suspension and attached with DC Office Budgam till further orders.
Besides, Additional Inspector General Registration Kashmir has been nominated as the inquiry officer to conduct a probe into the incident and furnish the report along with the necessary recommendations to the department in this regard within 15 days.