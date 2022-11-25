‘Central University has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment’

Prof. Shah said that females are playing a pivotal role in socioeconomic growth and development of society and are simultaneously doing a commendable job on the domestic front.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the central university has zero tolerance towards the sexual harassment and abuse of students, scholars, and employees. “The university has established the ICC with a mandate to receive and thoroughly probe the complaints of such nature, if any, and take stringent action against those involved,” he said.