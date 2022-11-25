‘Central University has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment’

Ganderbal, Nov 25: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Friday said that holding awareness and sensitisation programmes on sexual harassment and violence against women will immensely help in eliminating these social evils.
“There are stringent laws to check the sexual harassment and abuse against women at homes and workplaces, but such incidents are still increasing with each passing day. The need of the hour is to make fully aware girls and women folk about their legal rights and measures to be taken to stop the sexual harassment and domestic abuse,” Prof Farooq Shah said while addressing the participants during one-day sensitisation programme organised by the varsity’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to observe the international day on “Elimination of Violence Against Women.”
Prof. Shah said that females are playing a pivotal role in socioeconomic growth and development of society and are simultaneously doing a commendable job on the domestic front.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the central university has zero tolerance towards the sexual harassment and abuse of students, scholars, and employees. “The university has established the ICC with a mandate to receive and thoroughly probe the complaints of such nature, if any, and take stringent action against those involved,” he said.