Central University of Kashmir holds orientation programme

Ganderbal, Oct 9: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) under the patronage of Head and Dean Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Mir successfully conducted a four-day long induction-cum-orientation programme for the newly admitted students of BA, LLB-2023.
The programme was conducted to help the students mix up with the new surroundings and to foster a bond with their fellow students and teachers, imbibe values to become responsible students and citizens and eventually carry forward the legacy of excellence along with them for their better future prospectus.