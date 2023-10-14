Central University of Kashmir launches campaign to clear e-waste on campuses

Addressing the gathering, Prof Shahid Rasool, said the e-waste (comprising electronic and electrical appliances) management and its proper disposal is the need of the hour. He informed the participants that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath is very particular about the ongoing cleanliness drive, not only in the university campuses, but also the surrounding areas. “The Vice-Chancellor wants the university and adjacent areas free from all types of garbage including e-waste.” Prof Shahid asked the concerned sections to devise a mechanism for the proper disposal of e-waste.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Syed Zahoor Geelani, said the rising issue of electronic waste is on the alarming stage and should be checked as early as possible. He said that due to rapid advancement in the field of technology, the electronic and electrical devices become redundant and need immediate disposal before it becomes hazardous for the people and the environment.