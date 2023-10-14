Central University of Kashmir launches campaign to clear e-waste on campuses

Ganderbal, Oct 14: In connection with the Swachhata Pakhwada-2023, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) today kick-started “e-waste se raksha” Swachhata Hi Suraksha special campaign 3.0 to clear the electronic waste in the campuses of the varsity.
The campaign was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Planning and Development Officer, Prof Syed Zahoor Geelani, faculty members and administrative staff were present during the campaign, which was the joint initiative of the Estates and ITSS wing of the university.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Shahid Rasool, said the e-waste (comprising electronic and electrical appliances) management and its proper disposal is the need of the hour. He informed the participants that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath is very particular about the ongoing cleanliness drive, not only in the university campuses, but also the surrounding areas. “The Vice-Chancellor wants the university and adjacent areas free from all types of garbage including e-waste.” Prof Shahid asked the concerned sections to devise a mechanism for the proper disposal of e-waste.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Syed Zahoor Geelani, said the rising issue of electronic waste is on the alarming stage and should be checked as early as possible. He said that due to rapid advancement in the field of technology, the electronic and electrical devices become redundant and need immediate disposal before it becomes hazardous for the people and the environment.
The campaign Nodal Officer, Dr Yash Paul explained how effective e-waste management can promote green computing. He said more such events will be organised in the university in near future to sensitise the staff and students about the disposal of the e-waste.
Asst Reg Estates, Imtiyaz Parray and System Analyst, Irfan Ahmad conducted the programme and made necessary arrangements for the drive.