Central University of Kashmir organises Art & Food Festival

Srinagar: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a day-long Art & Food Festival—Pholwaen Tooir—on 21 July here at Green Campus, Ganderbal.

The event was largely directed and driven by ‘developing entrepreneurial skills and acumen in the student community of CUK’.

In his Presidential Address, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice Chancellor, CUK, observed that, “universities have been given a mandate for ensuring the alround development of their students and, events like this one, are the right steps taken in this direction. Presently, entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity are increasingly becoming the integral parts of almost every academic area. Practical exposure of students towards the real world fulfills the crying concern of NEP-2020”.

He also remarked that, “proper exploration of self—by the students themselves—helps them to discover their hidden talents. Prof Shah concluded his address by saying that, “university administration always welcome and support (and will continue to support) such programmes in the true interests of our student community”.