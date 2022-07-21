Central University of Kashmir organises Art & Food Festival

Srinagar: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a day-long Art & Food Festival—Pholwaen Tooir—on 21 July here at Green Campus, Ganderbal.
The event was largely directed and driven by ‘developing entrepreneurial skills and acumen in the student community of CUK’.
In his Presidential Address, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice Chancellor, CUK, observed that, “universities have been given a mandate for ensuring the alround development of their students and, events like this one, are the right steps taken in this direction. Presently, entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity are increasingly becoming the integral parts of almost every academic area. Practical exposure of students towards the real world fulfills the crying concern of NEP-2020”.
He also remarked that, “proper exploration of self—by the students themselves—helps them to discover their hidden talents. Prof Shah concluded his address by saying that, “university administration always welcome and support (and will continue to support) such programmes in the true interests of our student community”.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammad Afzal Zargar, Worthy Registrar, CUK, emphasized that, “Institutions of Higher Learning have to focus on unearthing the skills of their students including the entrepreneurial ones. Students need to think differently and innovately.
He said that, “despite the limitations, our university have enough to offer in terms of providing ample opportunities to our students for proper engagement of their talents.
Prof Zargar further remarked that, “I always feel impressed by the humungous talent, present in our students, and our duty is to channelize this resource into proper directions”.