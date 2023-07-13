Central University students protest, demand fair fee structure, improved facilities

Srinagar, July 13: Students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) held a protest on Thursday, demanding fair fee structure and improved facilities. The students threatened to boycott their classes if demands were not met.

The protesting students , as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the university was charging exorbitant semester and admission fee without any improving facilities.

"Our seniors would pay less than 30 to 40 percent of the fees what we are being charged this time. The hike in fees would have been justified if their has been improvement in the facilities. But that has not been done so far," they said.

They claimed that the fees charged by the CUK was significantly higher compared to other universities established under the Central University Act 2009.