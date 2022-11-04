Central Veterinary Hospital specialist bags international award

Dr Qazi Mudasir reported that incidence of rabies in animals has been reduced to almost nil in Kashmir Valley by educating masses regarding the role of prophylactic and post bite anti-rabies vaccination in animals. Further by making people aware regarding the behavior of canines and keeping the provision of food and shelter for strays, this has helped better community relationships between humans and dogs. Authorities have kept available various medicines, vaccinations in the veterinary hospitals on subsidised rates so that every animal owner can afford treatment and care for their animals. The department has also kept provision for free treatment of stray and destitute ownerless animals who are in dire need of help and treatment.