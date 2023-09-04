Centre asks Akbar Lone to file affidavit in SC owning allegiance to Indian Constitution

New Delhi, Sept 04: The Centre on Monday asked Member Parliament from north Kashmir constituency Akbar Lone to file an affidavit owning allegiance to the Indian Constitution and condemning terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.
The development comes days after a petitioner filed a plea against Akbar Lone stating that he raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly when he was MLA.
Kashmir News Service (KNS) reported that when hearing of Article 370 case resumed today, the Centre asked Akbar Lone to file an affidavit owning allegiance to the Indian Constitution.
Akbar Lone is the lead petitioner in the case challenging abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre urged the Supreme Court that Lone should file an affidavit saying he opposes terrorism and secessionism by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.