Centre asks J&K Government to focus on filling learning gaps among school children

The directions were given by Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India (GoI), Anita Karwal while taking a review of the overall functioning of the School Education Department (SED), J&K, during a review meeting convened at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

The Secretary DSEL also took a review of SamagraShiksha, a centrally-sponsored scheme wherein she asked the department to focus on the introduction of vocational courses in schools too.