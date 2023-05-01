Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for 'spreading terror'

Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws. After getting the list prepared, the concerned Ministry was informed of the request to ban these mobile applications. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.

In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley.

Sources said these apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.