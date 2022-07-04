Centre committed to making Amarnath Yatra successful: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reiterated the commitment of the Centre to put in all-out efforts to make the Amarnath Yatra a great success.

A statement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued here said that PM Modi made these remarks to the senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meet at Hyderabad.

It said that the PM told Gupta that it was a matter of pleasure for the people of India that Amarnath Yatra was taking place in a hassle-free manner after a gap of two years.