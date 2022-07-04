Centre committed to making Amarnath Yatra successful: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reiterated the commitment of the Centre to put in all-out efforts to make the Amarnath Yatra a great success.
A statement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued here said that PM Modi made these remarks to the senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meet at Hyderabad.
It said that the PM told Gupta that it was a matter of pleasure for the people of India that Amarnath Yatra was taking place in a hassle-free manner after a gap of two years.
The BJP statement quoted the PM as saying that the yatra was not only significant from the point of religion but also due to the Indian cultural ethos based upon communal harmony and brotherhood.
It said that Gupta called on PM Modi and briefed him about the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
The statement said that lauding the Amarnath yatra arrangements, Gupta conveyed to the PM that till Monday evening more than 50,000 yatris had visited the Amarnath Cave.
It said that Gupta lauded the efforts of the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah “for leaving no stone unturned in ensuring fool-proof security arrangements and state-of-art arrangements following which J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had put in all its men and machinery for a hassle-free yatra of the devotees coming from other states and abroad to pay obeisance at this revered shrine which is a symbol of national integration.”
Gupta told the PM that this ancient yatra was a living example of the rich secular ethos of J&K with the people of the two main communities - Hindus as well as Muslims - being proactive partners in its conduct.
“Having a threadbare discussion over J&K, Gupta briefed the PM about the latest changes being witnessed in the Union Territory as far as the political scenario is concerned,” the statement said.