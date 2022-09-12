Centre extends incentives to govt employees working in Kashmir for 3 more years

"It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the package of concessions/incentives to Central Government employees working in Kashmir Valley for a further period of three years with effect from 01.08.2021," said an office memorandum issued by the DoPT on Monday.



The DoPT said that the package of incentives is uniformly applicable to all Ministries and Departments and PSUs under the Government of India and they should ensure strict adherence to the rates prescribed in the package. "The concerned Ministry/Department may ensure implementation and monitoring of the package in conformity with the approved package, and therefore, all court cases in which verdicts are given contrary to the package would have to be contested by the Ministries/Departments concerned," it said.