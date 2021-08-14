Centre extends inter-cadre deputation tenure of Langer, Sehrish to AGMUT by two years

The ACC also approved fresh inter-cadre deputation of two IPS officers.

In separate orders issued to this effect, Nidhi Srivastava, Deputy Secretary to the government in the Department of Personnel and Training of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, approved extension of tenure of inter-cadre deputation of Asgar from Punjab to J&K segment of AGMUT cadre for a period of two years beyond June 10, 2021 as proposed by the AIS Division of the DoPT.

Likewise, the ACC approved extension of tenure of inter-cadre deputation of Langer from Uttarakhand to J&K AGMUT for a period of two years beyond October 3, 2021.

The ACC also approved the fresh inter-cadre deputation of IPS officers Abhishek Mahajan and Lakshay Sharma from UP and Manipur cadres respectively to J&K segment of AGMUT cadre as proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for an initial period of three years.