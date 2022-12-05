Centre for child development & mental health inaugurated

Srinagar, Dec 5: The Foundation World School in collaboration with Mind Meadow the most trusted name in the field of child development and mental health and under the guidance and leadership of Dr. Imran Noorani a renowned psychologist, authority in autism and Neurodevelopmental disorders inaugurated Mind Meadow Centre of Excellence for Child Development & Mental Health at their Humhama campus.
Dr. Imran Noorani, is the founder and Director-Mind Meadow-Centre of Excellence for Child Development and Mental Health. He is the consultant chief psychologist at Child Development Clinic (Center for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics). He is Assistant Professor at Ganga Ram Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New Delhi.
Dr. Imran Noorani on the occasion stressed on the fact that multidisciplinary intervention at early stage are very important so as to get the correct assessment done in timely manner.