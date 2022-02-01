Centre ignored Kashmir's horticulture industry in budget: Peoples Conference

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that it was unfortunate that the Centre was failing to understand that the fuit industry is the backbone of the economy of Kashmir.

He said nothing had been said or done to promote and strengthen the industry. "J&K produces more than 30,000 metric tonnes apple, only 15,000 metric tonnes have a market and the remaining 15,000 metric tonnes, which are B and C grade have no place in the market and get wasted as government has no plan to utilise the produce. The government has not offered any concessions to the fruit industry which has been badly hit due to COVID-19, unrest, weather vagaries and the illegal import of Iranian apples," Vakil said.