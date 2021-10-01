‘Centre keen to upgrade employability of students’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the second day of his visit to district Baramulla, Sarkar after inaugurating a multipurpose conference hall developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.14 crore at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla formally presented the National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade ‘A’ to the college authorities during which he appreciated the college administration for meeting the requisite standards of excellence.

Sarkar is on a visit to Baramulla district as part of the union government’s special outreach programme which aims to evoke public feedback from different sections of the society besides carrying out developmental activities in the region.

He held an interactive session with the students and faculty members wherein they shared their viewpoints pertaining to the educational scenario.

The minister applauded the students for their performance and emphasised upon them to work hard in their respective domains for achieving academic as well as competitive excellence.

He also advised the student fraternity to acquaint themselves with modern means of education.

The minister also outlined the salient features of National Education Policy-2020 and said that the policy could by and large fulfill the educational aspirations as it gives due consideration to activity-based learning outcomes.