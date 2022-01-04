Centre silent on inflation: Congress

Jammu, Jan 4: Congress on Tuesday asked the Centre to break its silence on the ongoing crisis of inflation.
A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a meeting of its leaders and workers, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the BJP government at the Centre had been systematically destroying the democratic institutions and the culture in the country and spreading hatred besides destroying the economy and harming the pluralistic harmony.
He asked the people to oppose the wrong policies of the BJP and force the government through democratic means to shun its anti-people anti-poor and anti-youth policies. Mir said that Congress had been undertaking multiple campaigns in J&K but the Centre was silent on the crisis of inflation.