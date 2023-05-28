Centuries-old spring cleaning festival in Panzath promotes environmental conservation, unites communities

Panzath, May 28: Centuries-old water body cleaning festival in South Kashmir's Panzath brought together residents from six villages in a powerful display of unity of communities and their unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.
With May's arrival, individuals of all ages, including men, women, and children, joined forces to clear the Panzath Nag spring of debris, weeds, and sediment, ensuring a continuous flow of water throughout the year. This vital spring not only sustains the local economy by providing irrigation for downstream villages but also supplies drinking water to approximately 25 neighboring communities.
The spring's name, Panzath Nag, is steeped in history, derived from the words "paanch hath," signifying the existence of more than 500 natural springs in the region during ancient times.
Ghulam Nabi, a 90-year-old villager, said that he has never missed this festival. "I have never missed this festival in my 90 years of life. Although I can no longer physically participate in the water cleaning due to my declining health, I make it a point to visit and keep the spirit of our villagers alive."
Deva, who ceremoniously inaugurated this year's festival, said that the attempt embodies the deep-rooted attachment that generations have developed towards the event.
The festival, coinciding with the second week of May, aligns with the period of a significant fish harvest, adding to the joyous atmosphere. Amidst the celebrations, the villagers maintain a keen understanding of the delicate balance required between their festivities and the preservation of their surroundings.
The water body cleaning festival in Panzath serves as a testament to the collective efforts necessary to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability. Through the nurturing of ancestral traditions and a sense of responsibility towards nature, these communities exemplify the power of unity in championing environmental conservation.
Local participant Amina Bano shared her perspective, saying, "This festival brings us together as a community, reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect our water sources and preserve the environment for future generations. It's a time when we connect with nature and reinforce our commitment to sustainable practices."
Another villager, Bilal Ahmad, emphasized the festival's significance, stating, "Cleaning the spring is not just about removing trash; it is about reviving our heritage and demonstrating our respect for nature. Our ancestors passed down this tradition to us, and it's our duty to carry it forward and pass it on to our children."
The water body cleaning festival in Panzath stands as a shining example of the harmonious coexistence between human communities and their natural surroundings. It serves as a powerful reminder that by preserving their age-old customs and embracing their role as stewards of the environment, these communities can inspire others to join them on the path towards a sustainable future.