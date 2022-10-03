Century-old Hindu temple re-opened for prayers after 33 years in Handwara

The temple was renovated after it was damaged three decades ago. The old damaged idols were also replaced by new ones.

President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara, Ashok Kumar told Greater Kashmir that they received huge support from local Muslims in reopening of the temple.

“Hindu devotees used to come here for prayers but it was closed due to militancy. Last time prayers were held here on 4 March 1990 and after a huge gap of over thirty years, the temple was thrown open for devotees,” he added.