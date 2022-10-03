Century-old Hindu temple re-opened for prayers after 33 years in Handwara

Kupwara, Oct 3: Century-old Ganesh Temple at Main Town Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district which remained shut for over thirty years, Monday reverberated with Hindu prayers as a good number of devotees all across the country took part in the re-opening ceremony.
The temple was renovated after it was damaged three decades ago. The old damaged idols were also replaced by new ones.
President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara, Ashok Kumar told Greater Kashmir that they received huge support from local Muslims in reopening of the temple.
“Hindu devotees used to come here for prayers but it was closed due to militancy. Last time prayers were held here on 4 March 1990 and after a huge gap of over thirty years, the temple was thrown open for devotees,” he added.
“The people living in the locality helped us in restoring the previous glory of this century-old temple. Muslim community provided the much needed support to us in this initiative and they remained present in good number today on the re-opening ceremony,” said another organizer.
“They even came forward to clean the well present in the premises of the temple which is a great example of sense of belongingness and Kashmiryat,” he added.
The Muslims on the occasion said that they used to take part in the festivals of Hindu brothers and vice-versa. “We want the Kashmiri Hindu brothers to come back and settle here permanently,” a local Ghulam Mohuidin said.
“I want to see my Hindu neighbors back before I die. I request the central government to take concrete steps for the return of Kashmiri Hindus. Kashmir happens to be incomplete without our Hindu brothers,” he added.
A special feast was also prepared by Hindus on the occasion which they shared with the local Muslims.