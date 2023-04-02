CEO Baramulla conducts surprise inspection of several schools

Baramulla, Apr 2: Chief Education Officer Baramulla Balbir Singh Raina on Saturday conducted surprise inspections of the various schools in Zone Singhpora Kalan and took stock of the state of new classification. During the inspection CEO also interacted with the students and impressed upon the heads of Academic institutions to develop a conducive environment for the students.
During the inspection of educational institutions, CEO enjoined upon HOIs to maintain cleanliness in and around school campuses.