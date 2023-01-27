CEO Ganderbal felicitated for extraordinary contribution to education sector

Ganderbal, Jan 27: Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli was felicitated by district administration Ganderbal on Republic Day 2023.
Kohli was felicitated by DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq on the achievements of promoting educational and cultural activities in all government as well as private schools.
He showed tremendous efforts that he showed during Mashal-e-Gaash campaign launched by District Administration wherein hundreds of persons were readmitted in schools and the literacy rate increased in the district .
The teaching and non teaching faculty of the district congratulated the district administration and reiterated their full support in future . They also thanked district administration for recognizing the dedication and hard work of Chief Education Officer Ganderbal.