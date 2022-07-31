CEO NITI Aayog reviews progress of Baramulla, Kupwara under ADP

At the outset, the DC Baramulla presented a welcome note to the CEO. She presented a district profile and briefed the chair through Power Point Presentation the progress achieved under the parameters under Aspirational District Programme.

While assessing performance of different departments, the CEO NITI Aayog expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far and further issued instructions to DC to monitor all the developmental works and accomplish the pending task in a time bound manne.

He also congratulated District Administration Baramulla for achieving milestones under Aspirational District Programme.

On the occasion, Institutional deliveries, working of Health and wellness centers under Health and Nutrition besides Education, Agriculture, Jal Jeevan Mission and other sectors were thoroughly discussed.