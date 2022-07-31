CEO NITI Aayog reviews progress of Baramulla, Kupwara under ADP

Baramulla: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Parameswaran Iyer today paid visit to Baramulla district to get first hand appraisal of various development indicators and parameters identified under centrally sponsored “Aspirational Districts” programme (ADP) besides reviewing implementation of other schemes in the district Baramulla and Kupwara.
The CEO was accompanied by Rakesh Ranjan, Managing Director, Aspirational District Programme (Govt of India), Raghav Langer Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department J&K ,Who is also the Prabhari Officer for Aspirational District Baramulla.
At the outset, the DC Baramulla presented a welcome note to the CEO. She presented a district profile and briefed the chair through Power Point Presentation the progress achieved under the parameters under Aspirational District Programme.
While assessing performance of different departments, the CEO NITI Aayog expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far and further issued instructions to DC to monitor all the developmental works and accomplish the pending task in a time bound manne.
He also congratulated District Administration Baramulla for achieving milestones under Aspirational District Programme.
On the occasion, Institutional deliveries, working of Health and wellness centers under Health and Nutrition besides Education, Agriculture, Jal Jeevan Mission and other sectors were thoroughly discussed.
While briefing regarding achievements made under Health sector, the DC Baramulla said that 54 health institutions are to be converted into Health and Wellness centers for which proposal has been submitted under National Health Mission besides 18 PHC's to be brought under IPHC standards for which demand has been projected under NHM/ NITI Aayog.
It was further added that for the upgradation of health infrastructure, funds are projected under CSR.