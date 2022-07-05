CEO Rahim Motors interacts with entrepreneurs, students at IUST

Srinagar: Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, IUST, today organised an interactive session with Abdul Hamid Rahim CEO Rahim Motors/Rahim Greens for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. The session was aimed to expose the youth to established entrepreneurs from the valley and sensitize them towards social responsibilities.

With remarkable achievements in the field of business and CSR, Rahim has been invited as an expert speaker to many reputed international institutions that include Harvard Business School Boston (USA), Cambridge University, National University Singapore, IAVE South Korea, Al-Boohari International University Malaysia. He has also earned a fellowship with United World College (USA).