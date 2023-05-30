CEO SASB reviews preparations for SANJY 2023

Ganderbal, May 30:DrMandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, today visited Baltal Base Camp where he chaired a meeting of district officers to review the arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023 via Baltal route.
The CEO reviewed in detail the arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims at base camp Baltal and en-route including sanitation measures, power and water supply, parking spaces, registration of service providers and ponies, health services, construction of shelter sheds, flood protection works and other arrangements.
At the outset, the DC briefed the CEO about various facilities, langars, tents for yatri accommodation and other establishments planned at the Baltal base camp, for which all prerequisites are being undertaken by the District Administration, Ganderbal.
The CEO also reviewed the status of registration of ponies and other service providers. He called upon the concerned to carry registration vigorously and to upload data on portal on real time basis so that RFID cards could be generated and distributed timely to the service providers.
Regarding sanitation measures, ACD Ganderbal briefed in detail about the preparedness of sanitation services being put in place for the convenience of the pilgrims at the base camp Baltal and enroute. This included deployment of sufficient staff for managing these toilets including sanitation workers, supervisors and other staff, he added.
The CEO stressed on the need to appoint nodal officers/ supervisors to monitor keep cleanliness and sanitation in and around toilet points and other locations and to maintain check lists for the same.
The meeting also discussed the illumination of track and power supply scenario upto Holy cave. The Chief Engineer KPDCL informed that illumination plan is already in place and power supply has been restored uptoDomail. In addition, backup gen sets will be stationed at identified locations.
While reviewing the preparations of Health department, timely establishment of health centers at various locations was emphasized in addition to setting up of oxygen booths at vulnerable spots. It was also informed by BMO Gund that work on installation of 100 bedded DRDO hospital at Baltal has also started.
The CEO while interacting with the officers observed that all the departments must be fully geared up for making adequate arrangements well in advance by working in close coordination for smooth conduct of the Yatra.