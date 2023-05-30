CEO SASB reviews preparations for SANJY 2023

The CEO also reviewed the status of registration of ponies and other service providers. He called upon the concerned to carry registration vigorously and to upload data on portal on real time basis so that RFID cards could be generated and distributed timely to the service providers.

Regarding sanitation measures, ACD Ganderbal briefed in detail about the preparedness of sanitation services being put in place for the convenience of the pilgrims at the base camp Baltal and enroute. This included deployment of sufficient staff for managing these toilets including sanitation workers, supervisors and other staff, he added.

The CEO stressed on the need to appoint nodal officers/ supervisors to monitor keep cleanliness and sanitation in and around toilet points and other locations and to maintain check lists for the same.