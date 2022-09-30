CEO Srinagar issues advisory to schools over HFMD

According to health practitioners, the HFMD is common in children under five years old, but anyone can get it. The illness, they say, is usually not serious but it is very contagious and spreads quickly at schools and day care centers.

The Chief Education Srinagar issued circular instructions to all school heads, under the subject captioned “Spread of HFMD in Schools: Advisory Thereof”, listing the precautions that need be taken in schools to contain spread of the disease.