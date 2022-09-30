CEO Srinagar issues advisory to schools over HFMD

Srinagar, Sep 30: The school education authorities in Srinagar on Friday issued an advisory to school heads falling across the district following reports of outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Diseases (HFMD) in some city schools.
According to health practitioners, the HFMD is common in children under five years old, but anyone can get it. The illness, they say, is usually not serious but it is very contagious and spreads quickly at schools and day care centers.
The Chief Education Srinagar issued circular instructions to all school heads, under the subject captioned “Spread of HFMD in Schools: Advisory Thereof”, listing the precautions that need be taken in schools to contain spread of the disease.
“Cases of HFMD have been reported in some schools of district Srinagar, In order to prevent spread of the disease any further, heads of all schools are hereby directed to adopt the following measures with immediate effect,” reads the advisory, which has also been sent for information to DC Srinagar, Director School Education Kashmir and Principal, ZEO, Headmaster of All schools.
The advisory says that parents must not sent their wards to schools if the children experience symptoms like fever, sores in mouth, skin rash, sore throat, small red spots and blisters.
“Children with such symptoms be isolated for five to seven days post onset of the symptoms to prevent spread of infection to other children or adults,” the advisory reads, calling for educating school children about the signs, symptoms and preventive measures of HFMD.
Maintain hygiene in and around classrooms and ensure wearing of masks and use of sanitisers by all students and teachers, the advisory further says and urges classroom sanitization if required.
The circular instructions have urged all heads of educational institutions to adhere to the advisory until further notice by the government.