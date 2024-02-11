CERT-In’s Recommendations:

Exercise caution while browsing the internet, particularly when encountering unfamiliar or suspicious websites.

Refrain from interacting with links from untrusted sources or unsolicited emails and messages.

Implement security best practices such as using reputable antivirus software, regularly updating software and applications, and enabling firewalls to bolster defenses against potential threats.

In tandem with the warning, CERT-In has launched a “Cyber Swachhta Fortnight” from February 1 to 15 with the aim of safeguarding cyberspace from botnets, which pose a significant threat to end-user systems.

As part of this initiative, CERT-In, in collaboration with eScan, has introduced the “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” (CSK), offering the eScan Botnet Scanning & Cleaning Toolkit for laptops, desktops, and smartphones.