Cervical cancer screening camp held at Tangmarg

Srinagar, Feb 19 : A Cervical cancer screening camp was held at Tangmarg.
According to a press note, SM Colposcopy Diagnostic and Wellness Center Jawahar Nagar Organised the Cervical cancer screening Camp with health authorities at Tangmarg.
Cervical cancer is second most (after breast cancer) common gynaecological malignancy amongst Indian women. India accounts for approximately one fourth of cervical cases and deaths worldwide.
SM Colposcopy Diagnostic and Wellness Centre Jawahar Nagar has emerged as the only registered center who have started with mass screening of 15 to 45 years women for both Cervical and Breast Cancer in the valley . Anisa Wani Chief Coordinator of the centre said, “We have high end Colposcopes. We do number of investigations that include liquid based Cytology , pap smears, HPV testing and HPV Vaccination at the center. We have also started with phase wise screening of population for both cancers that will help early identification and treatment of women and thus decrease the prevalence and incidence of both cervical and breast cancer.”. Anisa also reiterated that they will soon start mass screening in other parts of the valley