CGPWAK condoles demise

Srinagar, Aug 20 : Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association Kashmir (CGPWAk) in an on-line emergent meeting has condoled the demise of its basic, founder member and General Secretary G N Kant (IAS rtd).
He passed away on Thursday at his residence at Hyderpora. A press note said,”Meeting chaired by President M S Pandit recalled his services to public in various capacities as an able administrator and in particular his dedication in establishing CGPWA Kashmir chapter. His untiring efforts in organising the pensioners and collecting of data from various banks only shows his complete dedication to service of mankind.”
Members also remembered his follow up a case against BSNL authorities in consumer court which he pleaded single handedly and won later which was not his personal but for common subscribers, the press note said.