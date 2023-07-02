Chabbli sewa organised in temple premises

“On this auspicious occasion of Jawala Chaturdashi, chabbli sewa was organised by team Dharmarth Trust Srinagar at the temple premises. It was truly a remarkable event filled with devotion and love,”the press release added.

It said that the temple witnessed a massive gathering of devotees today, and their presence created an atmosphere of positivity and spiritual energy. “The dedication and efforts of our team made this event a memorable one. They tirelessly catered to the needs of the devotees, providing them with refreshing juice and water,” the press release said.