Chabbli sewa organised in temple premises

Srinagar, July 2: Chabbli sewa was organised in a temple premises here , a press release said.
“On this auspicious occasion of Jawala Chaturdashi, chabbli sewa was organised by team Dharmarth Trust Srinagar at the temple premises. It was truly a remarkable event filled with devotion and love,”the press release added.
It said that the temple witnessed a massive gathering of devotees today, and their presence created an atmosphere of positivity and spiritual energy. “The dedication and efforts of our team made this event a memorable one. They tirelessly catered to the needs of the devotees, providing them with refreshing juice and water,” the press release said.
It added that the highlight of the event was the opportunity for team to have darshans of Mata Jawala. “It was a truly divine experience that filled our hearts with joy and gratitude. We offered prayers for the growth, peace, prosperity, happiness, and success of our nation, humanity,”the press release said.