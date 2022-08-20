Chadoora grenade attack case solved, two hybrid terrorists arrested: police

Srinagar Aug 20: Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the grenade lobbing incident in Gopalpora Chadoora area of Budgam on Independence Day in which a man from minority community was seriously injured.
A police spokesman said that two Hybrid terrorists of LeT namely Sahil Wani & Altaf Farooq alias Amir have been arrested.
"Budgam Police cracked grenade lobbing incident on minority at Gopalpora on 15/8/22 in which 1 person from minority was seriously injured. 2 Hybrid terrorists of LeT namely Sahil Wani & Altaf Farooq @ Amir arrested. Vehicle used by terrorists also seized. Investigation going on, " a police spokesman said.