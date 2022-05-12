Chadoora killing: Kashmiri Pandits stage protest in Anantnag, demand probe

Srinagar, May 12: Scores of Kashmiri Pandits putting up at various transit camps in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Thursday evening protested against the killing of a fellow community member in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district today.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the Pandits at Vessu Qazigund and Mattan Anantnag besides at few other places denounced the killing of the employee Rahul Bhat. Many of those protesting were seen carrying candles as a mark to register their protest.
The protestors demanded a probe into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.
Bhat was shot at by terrorists at Tehsil office Chadoora and succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital Srinagar.