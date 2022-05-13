Chadoora Killing: Police foil Kashmiri Pandits’ protest march towards Srinagar airport

Srinagar May 13: Jammu and Kashmir police used a few tear-gas shells and mild lathi-charge to foil the protest of Kashmiri Pandits in Sheikhpora area of Budgam against the killing of their fellow community member in Chadoora yesterday.
News agency KNO quoted the protestors saying they were waiting for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha till 11 am and when he did not turn up, they decided to march towards airport in protest against the killing of the employee Rahul Bhat at Tehsil Office Chadoora on Thursday.
The protestors said they had informed the administration and police that LG should visit the spot and give us assurance about our protection and ensure culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat won’t be spared. "But LG didn’t arrive at the spot and we were left with no option other than to march towards Srinagar airport,” a protester told KNO.
Witnesses told KNO that as the protestors proceeded towards Srinagar airport, policemen present at the spot fired a few tear smoke shells to foil the protest.
Officials said “some miscreants” among the protestors pelted stones at the police forcing the cops to use mild-force to quell the protestors. “The situation is under control at present,” an official said.