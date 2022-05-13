Chadoora Killing: Police foil Kashmiri Pandits’ protest march towards Srinagar airport

The protestors said they had informed the administration and police that LG should visit the spot and give us assurance about our protection and ensure culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat won’t be spared. "But LG didn’t arrive at the spot and we were left with no option other than to march towards Srinagar airport,” a protester told KNO.

Witnesses told KNO that as the protestors proceeded towards Srinagar airport, policemen present at the spot fired a few tear smoke shells to foil the protest.