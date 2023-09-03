Chairman DDC Budgam addresses grievance redressal camp

Budgam, Sep 2: The Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, today connected with the grassroots of the community by addressing a grievance redressal camp in Galwanpora village of Budgam district.
During this interactive session, he lent a compassionate ear to the concerns and grievances of the local residents.
One of the primary issues brought forth by the public during this camp was the long-pending matter of the languishing high school building in Galwanpora village. Chairman DDC gave his assurance that this matter will be thoroughly reviewed and expedited to ensure that the educational needs of the village are met promptly.
The event witnessed active participation of several key government officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, senior officers, and dedicated members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI). Their presence underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in resolving pressing issues and enhancing the overall welfare of the Budgam district.
Khan expressed his commitment to ensuring the prompt resolution of public grievances, emphasizing the importance of grassroots governance through PRI institutions in addressing the urgent needs of rural areas. He extended his gratitude to all participants for their collective dedication to the development and progress of the region.