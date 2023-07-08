Chairman DDC Budgam, social activist call on LG

Srinagar, July 7: Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan and Shazia Amin Mir, Educationist and social activist called on J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.
During his meeting, the DDC chairperson expressed gratitude to the J&K LG for facilitating the land transfer for the establishment of district hospital Budgam.
He also apprised the LG of other issues of public importance of district Budgam.
Later, Shazia Amin Mir, educationist and a social activist also called on the J&K LG who apprised him of the public issues of the district Poonch.
President of BJP Ganderbal, Mohammad Amin Shah also met the J&K LG and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the development of district Ganderbal. He was accompanied by Ruheena Shahzad and Javaid.